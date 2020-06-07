Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in coast Louisiana Sunday night. It is already bringing tornadoes, strong wind, heavy rain, and flooding to the Gulf coast. Cristobal is currently moving north at 7 mph but is expected to take a slightly more westerly track tonight, so it would be moving toward the NNW.
TORNADO
A Tornado Watch was issued for coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and the tip of the Florida panhandle Sunday morning. As of writing, nearly a dozen Tornado Warnings have been issued in these spots as a result of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
We typically expect more tornado activity in the right front quadrant of a tropical system which is what we are seeing from Cristobal. Some of that comes from the added friction when the storm makes landfall, so tornado activity should decrease as it moves inland.
WIND
Maximum sustained wind was 50 mph from the 5 PM Eastern National Hurricane Center update. Gusts are up to 65 mph, and these numbers reflect little change to the intensity of this storm. It is not expected to strengthen much before making landfall late tonight/early Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center says that tropical storm force winds extend up to 205 miles from the center of this storm.
RAIN
Even as the storm moves inland, it will continue to drop heavy rain. The worst, especially for tonight, will be in southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. As it continues to move inland and weaken, this system will still bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding through Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri over the next few days.
STORM SURGE
According to this experimental map from the National Hurricane Center, storm surge is expected to be the worst through coastal Mississippi and Louisiana. As the wind from this storm pushes the ocean water onshore, several feet of storm surge will be possible along the coast.
WHAT IT BRINGS US
The most common question I'm getting asked about Cristobal is how much rain will it bring us here in Kentuckiana.
Not much. Don't let the "Tropical Storm" title deceive you; it will not be a tropical storm when it impacts us. In fact, the center of this system should stay well west of us. The rain we will see from this will be from outer bands extending out from the center of circulation.
This forecast track does come with a bit of an asterisk. Cristobal is an asymmetrical storm - there are two smaller circulations within the overall broad rotation of the storm. One is stronger than the other which is why it may not look like a typical tropical storm when you see a satellite image of it. As one of those circulations takes over, it could cause the storm to wobble a bit on its projected track. Don't focus so much on the center of the cone, but instead look at the entire cone of uncertainty to get a better idea of where this storm is headed. Here's what the NHC says about the structure of Cristobal:
At least two low-level vortices have been noted rotating cyclonically within the broad inner-core circulation, with one swirl located southeast of the advisory position approaching the Mississippi Delta and the other swirl located inland to the northwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The larger swirl in the southeastern quadrant will likely become the dominant low-level circulation center later tonight after that feature moves inland and frictional convergence tightens up the broad inner-core wind field a little bit.
Generally I'm expecting about half an inch of rain in our area from the remnants of Cristobal. It could bring some scattered storms, so a few spots might get a little extra rain. But speaking generally half an inch looks like a fair estimate.