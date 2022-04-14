Strong storms raced through our communities Wednesday night. We had several tornado warnings and reports of spotters seeing a tornado on the ground. We received dozens, if not hundreds, of the menacing clouds, funnels, and what looked like tornadoes. The map below shows the reports of strong wind, wind damage, and tornadoes from Wednesday night. 

The National Weather Service office now has the task of going out to look at all of this damage to determine whether it was caused by tornadoes or by straight-line wind and how strong the wind was in each of those cases. The map below shows where they plan to do those surveys based on where they watched radar-indicated tornadoes cross through our area and storm reports that came in after. 

The survey crew spent most of the day Thursday on that track through southern Jefferson county. This data is only preliminary so it could still go up, but it won't go down. So far they have found evidence of an EF-1 tornado in the Glenmary neighborhood with a maximum wind speed of 97 mph. 

A second tornado was confirmed late Thursday afternoon in Shelby county. This was also at least EF-1 strength with winds up to 90 mph. Those are likely both points on the southern track in the image below, but these two touchdowns are all the NWS has shared so far. 

One of our WDRB crews was in Shelby county today, too. You can click the story below to see what they saw. 

