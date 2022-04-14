Strong storms raced through our communities Wednesday night. We had several tornado warnings and reports of spotters seeing a tornado on the ground. We received dozens, if not hundreds, of the menacing clouds, funnels, and what looked like tornadoes. The map below shows the reports of strong wind, wind damage, and tornadoes from Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service office now has the task of going out to look at all of this damage to determine whether it was caused by tornadoes or by straight-line wind and how strong the wind was in each of those cases. The map below shows where they plan to do those surveys based on where they watched radar-indicated tornadoes cross through our area and storm reports that came in after.
The survey crew spent most of the day Thursday on that track through southern Jefferson county. This data is only preliminary so it could still go up, but it won't go down. So far they have found evidence of an EF-1 tornado in the Glenmary neighborhood with a maximum wind speed of 97 mph.
A second tornado was confirmed late Thursday afternoon in Shelby county. This was also at least EF-1 strength with winds up to 90 mph. Those are likely both points on the southern track in the image below, but these two touchdowns are all the NWS has shared so far.
One of our WDRB crews was in Shelby county today, too. You can click the story below to see what they saw.
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage near a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
