Many of us were woken up or had our bedtime delayed last night due to expected severe storms rolling through the area. Tornado warnings for Louisville and other areas outside the Metro led to wind damage and many pictures and videos sent in by our viewers. Therefore, let's take a look at some of them.
First, the NWS in Louisville will be out conducting damage surveys across three different areas to determine whether tornado damage actually occurred, or weather it is straight-line wind damage. Until then, we cannot officially call any of this "tornado" damage. These surveys include Hardin Co, Breckenridge into Meade Co, and Washington Co, IN.
Damage Pics
Here are a few of the damage pics we have had sent in.
We have also posted videos of a possible tornado in the Hardinsburg area on our social media accounts. Be sure to stay tuned with the WDRB Weather Team for the latest updates on the NWS Surveys that are taking place today and over the rest of the weekend as NWS employees work to confirm if any tornadoes touched down in our area.
