Tired? Sunday night's severe storms kept a lot of people awake and for good reason. An EF-1 tornado hit Haysville, IN with 97 mph winds and was 150 yards wide. As of right now, there was a second EF-1 tornado that hit Paoli, IN with 95 mph winds. However, this is still preliminary. We don't know if the tornado that hit Haysville, IN was a continuous track all the way into Paoli, IN.
According to the NWS, the track was continuous to the Dubois/Orange county line. If the path turns out to be continuous, it would be a path length of near 24 miles. The preliminary path length through Dubois county is already at 12 miles! We believe the longest track August tornado in our area is 2 miles from August 27, 1854. If that is true, we may have shattered that record last night. We will not have a confirmation on that from the NWS until tomorrow.