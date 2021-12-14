More updates have started to come in regarding damage surveys done by the National Weather Service across our area and the entire state and many tornadoes tore through the area this past weekend. Here's some of the latest preliminary results for a few of the damage tracks.
Ohio & Breckenridge County
The tornado that tore through portions of Ohio County and into Breckenridge County has a preliminary rating of at least EF-3 damage along that path. Winds reached around 140 mph along the damage path and the survey is still ongoing for more details on the tornado itself and the damage caused.
Spencer County
Closer here to Louisville, we had a quick tornado move through the Western portion of Spencer county, just on the other side of the Bullit County line. This tornado was short lived and was the weakest of the ones that formed in the viewing area, receiving a preliminary EF-1 rating from the NWS. The tornado came with peak winds of 95mph and was 100 yards wide while being on the ground for 1.5 mi.
Hart and Taylor County
Two different tornadoes formed in these counties. The Hart county tornado damage survey has at least EF-2 damage according to the NWS with estimated peak winds of 115mph. More details will come with the completion of this survey.
Taylor county saw the strongest tornado in our viewing area as of today with at least EF-3 damage. This tornado came with estimated peak winds of 140mph, and unfortunately, resulted in 1 fatality as of today. More details will come with the completion of the survey.
Bowling Green
Bowling Green also was hit with a strong tornado that barely missed the WKU campus. The NWS says this tornado has at least EF-3 damage with 155 mph estimated winds and unfortunately has resulted in 15 deaths so far. Another tornado was found further South of Bowling Green with at least EF-2 damage with estimate winds of 115mph. More details will come with the completion of this survey as well.
Mayfield
As of today, there is still a lot for the NWS to survey in areas like Mayfield and Dawson Springs, which saw a lot of devastation and fatalities. The NWS noted at least EF-3 damage occurred in Mayfield, but that will likely be raised by the end of the survey. It is still unclear if this is the same tornado that formed all the way back in Arkansas and is already deemed as a possible "quad-state tornado". More information will come out in the coming days.