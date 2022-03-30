The wind is already strong, and we are under a risk of severe storms tonight which would bring even stronger wind gusts. A cold front is pushing toward our area and bringing strong storms along with it.
SETUP
Louisville has already recorded a 52 mph wind gust, which is on the high end of our Wind Advisory that remains in effect for all WDRB communities until midnight.
Above our heads the wind is moving even faster giving us high amounts of wind shear. Shear describes the wind moving in different directions or different speeds in different levels of the atmosphere. We have a lot of that today.
In fact we have so much shear and so little CAPE (instability/storm energy), that the wind is likely to topple any storms that grow tall enough to pose a threat of becoming severe.
TIMING
Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and I will be with you all night in the WDRB Weather Center letting you know when storms come along that pose a threat to you. Leave your TV on WDRB to make sure you see any warnings that come through.