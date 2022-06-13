In case you haven't stepped outside today...it's gross. Temperatures are continuing to climb very quickly into the heat of the afternoon and what isn't helping is the fact we have such low level moisture and humid air in place.
With disrespectful dewpoints in the upper 70s and in some locations in the low 80s (gross), that means our heat index, or our feels like temperatures are going to be very high today and over the next few days. Heat index values at noon were already over 105F+ in some areas. Over the next few days, this stays put and could get worse with some locations getting as hot as a heat index of 110+.
Due to this, our entire area is under a Heat Advisory today from through 9PM. It's important to remember to drink plenty of water if you have to be outdoors today.
With more hot temperatures and low level moisture in place, our atmosphere is very juiced up and primed for some storms to develop.
However, in order for them to pop-off they're going to have to battle an atmospheric cap aloft once again today. We saw the effects of the cap yesterday, keeping most storms from forming, even though the possibility for them was there.
You'll notice adavancetrak picking up on some storms attempting to break the cap for some of our Southern Indiana counties and to the North and East of the Louisville area.
If these storms were to pop-off this afternoon, there is a lot of storm energy available for them to get strong very quickly.
However, with a strong cap in place, those storms would have to overcome a lot in order to actually even form. So, the SPC has kept part of our area under the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms this afternoon just in case a few of them do break through that cap.