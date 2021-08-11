The dog days of Summer are far from over as our next heat wave is sweeping over the region today and tomorrow. Dangerous heat is expected for almost all of the area as temperatures rise into the mid 90s with dewpoints in the mid 70s.
Heat Advisory
With today's highs expected to climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and humidity, heat index values are going to rise and rise rapidly into the afternoon. Almost all of the WDRB viewing area is under a Heat Advisory from 1pm through 9pm this evening and for Thursday for the same time period. Expect heat index values to reach 105-109 today and on Thursday.
Here is a chart to better help you understand how the heat index is calculated. It's a mix of the actual air temperature and the percentage of relative humidity.
Heat Safety
It is extremely important to take dangerous heat seriously. When it comes to weather fatalities, on average dangerous heat kills more people each year than any other type of weather hazard including flooding, tornadoes, and hurricanes.
With today being the first day of school for JCPS, and many other school districts across the area already in session, after school practices will be an issue because of the intense heat, and everyone should know the signs of heat exhaustion.
Not just for students and after school athletic practices, but everyone should know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes. This goes especially for those that are more vulnerable to intense heat. This goes for those that are pregnant, newborns, children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.
There are multiple ways you can help protect yourself form the heat the next couple of days. If you are working outside the next two days, be sure to stay hydrated and try to get as much shade as possible. Here are a few more ways you can help protect yourself and others:
The National Weather Service highlights these tips as the best ways to stay cool during heat waves like ones we are seeing the next two days:
- Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
- Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.
- Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.
- Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Do not drink alcoholic beverages.
- Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.
- Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.