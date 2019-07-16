The clouds and rain from Barry have kept temperatures fairly normal in the last couple of days, but the air will feel like 105º before the weekend! Since Barry was a tropical low pressure, it does not have a cold front with it. There is a cold front draped to our north, allowing air from the hot southwest to flow uninterrupted into our region in the next few days.
A dome of high pressure will build over the next few days, too, ensuring heat continues to build. That high pressure brings us both sunshine and air flow from the southwest which will be hotter and still humid.
A Heat Advisory may be in order for the weekend. Those are issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is forecast to be 105º or higher for "about two (or more) hours." An Excessive Heat Warning would be needed if the heat index is expected to be at least 110º for two or more hours. The 105º threshold seems pretty likely at least one day this week, and some communities could get closer to 110º on Saturday.