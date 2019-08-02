Here is a great example of what not to do on a flooded road. This happened on Wednesday of this week in Staten Island. Storms moved through the area with heavy rain and caused the road to flood. When the bus drove through the flooded waters, it seeped through the bus doors and down the aisle. You can see in the clip that passengers were standing on the seats to avoid the dirty brown flood water.
Extreme rain turned the s40 bus on #StatenIsland into an impromptu ferry. pic.twitter.com/1cJH2Gx0hN— Nick Robbins (@NickRobbinsNY) July 31, 2019
An M.T.A. spokesperson said “This is a graphic example of the challenges our bus operators face on the road day in and day out as they work hard to get millions of New Yorkers to their destinations safely and expeditiously". While the Staten Island borough president said the city and residents are to blame for too much litter in the drains.
The bottom line is all drivers need to be aware of changing weather conditions. The driver deemed it safe to drive on the road. Clearly, it was not and put all of their lives at risk. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.
Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of these drownings are preventable.
A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.