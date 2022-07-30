Deja Vu? In May of last year, debris from a Chinese rocket fell back to Earth. Well, get ready, because it's happening again.
Debris from a very large Chinese rocket is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere TODAY! The rocket ship is known as Long March 5B and weighs 25 tons! The rocket was actually just launched on July 24th, and was sent to deliver a lab module to China's Tiangong space station, which is under construction. The rocket is going around Earth at about 17,000 mph after all, so an error of one hour in the predicted reentry time translates to a 17,000-mile error in the location of the footprint. So the biggest question is...where is it going to land...and when?
Image credit: CCTV
When and Where Will It Land?
That's the big question and the answer is constantly changing up to when the debris actually enters the Earth's atmosphere. The Aerospace Corporation has been keeping up with and tracking the debris from the rocket over the past few days. Here's their latest prediction:
Our latest prediction for #CZ5B rocket body reentry is: 🚀30 Jul 2022 17:15 UTC ± 1 hourReentry will be along one of the ground tracks shown here. It is still too early to determine a meaningful debris footprint. Follow this page for updates: https://t.co/SxrMtcrMrs pic.twitter.com/DkOmRPuIM1— The Aerospace Corporation (@AerospaceCorp) July 30, 2022
To translate some of that for you, that means that the prediction re-entry time for the rocket debris is around 1:15pm, give or take 1 hour before or after. Basically, that means they're expecting it to reenter the atmosphere between 12:15pm and 2:15pm EDT.
In terms of where the rocket debris will end up, is also a rapidly changing forecast and in that last update, you can see the latest prediction has the lasting debris ending up not too far from the American coastline in the Pacific Ocean. With approximately 71% of the Earth being covered by water, the best odds is that the debris will land harmlessly in the ocean away from people. That being said, although the chance is low, it isn't zero for the debris to wind up landing on land somewhere.
Here's a little more info to help you read that picture from the Aerospace Corporation on where the debris could land.
Should we be concerned?
The short answer...not really. The chance of the debris from the rocket landing in our area are extremely small and are extremely small pretty much anywhere on land. According to an astrophysicist at Harvard on www.indepenent.co.uk, the chance of the debris from the rocket actually hitting anyone is "one in several billion." So technically, the chance of this actually hitting someone is not zero, but is nearly negligible. Most pieces will end up burning up on its decent through Earth's atmosphere before actually having the chance to make landfall on Earth's surface, although it is possible some metals with higher melting points could resist the fall. Most of the rocket body will burn up, but big chunks of it will survive the fiery passage — probably 5.5 tons to 9.9 tons (5 to 9 metric tons), according to The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Orbital Reentry and Debris Studies. Once again though, the chance is not zero.
Image Credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Does this happen often?
Believe it or not, falling space debris isn't unheard of and in fact is probably more common than you realize. According to cnn.com, there is over 9,000 tons of space junk floating over top of us right now. These range from spent rocket boosters to dead satellites. Just this past year in May 2020, one of the largest pieces of uncontrolled space debris passed over Los Angeles and New York City before landing in the Atlantic Ocean. Back in March of this year, a rocket stage from SpaceX Falcon 9 could be see lighting up the skies over Seattle. In the late 1970s, not long after the United States started space exploration, Skylab, which was a 77-ton space station, came back to Earth and broke up over the Indian Ocean, but debris was still scattered across portions of Australia.