Long March 5B
Debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to fall back to Earth this weekend. Experts are constantly trying to figure out exactly where the debris from the rocket is going to land, and how much of it will be burned up in Earth's atmosphere on its way down.
The Long March 5B, also known as Chang Zheng 5, is a Chinese heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. The rocket was most recently launched at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China on April 29th. According to CNBC.com, its mission was to carry into orbit a module containing living quarters for a future Chinese space station. After this task was taken care of however, the body of the rocket is now circulating around Earth and will soon fall back into the lower atmosphere and land somewhere on Earth itself. The piece of the rocket that is currently circulating Earth is a 10-story, 23-ton piece of debris.
Photograph Source: VCG/Getty Images
When and where will it land?
The short answer is...we don't exactly know. Space debris monitoring experts have pointed to late Saturday into Sunday for the most likely time the rocket goes through re-entry. That being said, these predictions are still highly uncertain. With approximately 71% of the Earth being covered by water, the best odds is that the debris will land harmlessly in the ocean away from people. That being said, although the chance is low, it isn't zero for the debris to wind up landing on land somewhere. Projections have the debris landing somewhere between the latitudes of 41.5 degrees North, and 41.5 degrees South.
Source: BBC.com
The Aerospace Corporation, a federally funded research corporation, released their latest guess on where the debris would end up on their twitter account this morning.
Our latest prediction for #LongMarch5B CZ-5B rocket body reentry is 🚀 09 May 2021 03:22 UTC ± 4 hours along the ground track shown here. Follow this page for updates: https://t.co/p2AU9zVEpA pic.twitter.com/SwpuJBqC2R— The Aerospace Corporation (@AerospaceCorp) May 8, 2021
This prediction has the debris from the rocket making reentry around 11:22 EDT. The reentry point according to their guess would be off the Eastern Coast of the United States over the Atlantic Ocean. The orange circled area around the point of reentry is where a person could see the debris reentering the atmosphere from the ground. If this were the case, only very few individuals on the coast of the Northeastern seaboard have a chance of seeing this. Here's more info on the twitter image: Note that it states the possible reentry locations lie anywhere along the blue and yellow lines.
Should we be concerned?
Not really. The chance of the debris from the rocket landing in our area are extremely small and are extremely small pretty much anywhere on land. According to an astrophysicist at Harvard on www.indepenent.co.uk, the chance of the debris from the rocket actually hitting anyone is "one in several billion." So technically, the chance of this actually hitting someone is not zero, but is nearly negligible. Most pieces will end up burning up on its decent through Earth's atmosphere before actually having the chance to make landfall on Earth's surface, although it is possible some metals with higher melting points could resist the fall.
Does this happen often?
Believe it or not, falling space debris isn't unheard of and in fact is probably more common than you realize. According to cnn.com, there is over 9,000 tons of space junk floating over top of us right now. These range from spent rocket boosters to dead satellites. Just this past year in May 2020, one of the largest pieces of uncontrolled space debris passed over Los Angeles and New York City before landing in the Atlantic Ocean. Back in March of this year, a rocket stage from SpaceX Falcon 9 could be see lighting up the skies over Seattle. In the late 1970s, not long after the United States started space exploration, Skylab, which was a 77-ton space station, came back to Earth and broke up over the Indian Ocean, but debris was still scattered across portions of Australia.