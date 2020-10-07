Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning in Mexico and has undergone MANY changes in windspeed, pressure, intensity, etc. while we've been watching it. Today's blog will pull back the curtain on where all that data comes from, how it's analyzed, and what that means as this storm now heads for the Gulf Coast. This will be a science-heavy post; if you're just looking for an update on the track of Hurricane Delta, you can scroll to the bottom.
Let's start with what we have already seen from Delta. Sunday evening, October 4, it was a "potential tropical cyclone." That basically means it's not strong enough yet to be labeled a "tropical storm" (sustained wind at least 39 mph), but it's a cluster of thunderstorms that's getting organized. By 8 AM Monday it had strengthened to Tropical Storm Delta. Only 12 hours later it was a hurricane, and less than 15 hours after that it was a major hurricane, a category 4 storm.
Here's where things get really interesting. Weather satellites are one of the main ways we analyze hurricanes (see the image at the top of the page). Before satellites scientists couldn't "see" these storms. Reports from sailors, buoys, and limited radar data were all scientists could use. Now we have a really fancy imager on a satellite (several, actually) constantly orbiting Earth and sending back images so we know where this storm is at all times.
In addition to satellite data, we have the Hurricane Hunters. There are actually two groups called "Hurricane Hunters" - one is out of the Air Force and one is through NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). The Air Force is flying this particular mission I pulled data from, but the NOAA team has flown two missions through Hurricane Delta today as well. Their job is to literally fly through the hurricane a few times, collect as much information about the storm as they can, and send it back to the National Hurricane Center.
We can see the data they are collecting AS THEY FLY THROUGH A HURRICANE. How cool is that?! This is the data the National Hurricane Center uses to study the storm, make decisions about current strength, forecast track and how to communicate to their partners who need to alert people to the ever-changing circumstances before a hurricane arrives. All of this data comes to us from the National Hurricane Center, but I (Hannah) like to look at TropicalTidbits to see it all laid out in one place. That's where these images are coming from. The Hurricanes Hunters are dropping instruments from the plane (there's actually a shoot, they don't open the door and throw stuff out in the middle of a hurricane) and some of the aircraft have radar like the images below.
Gonzo (#NOAA49) is ready to take us up. We’ll be collecting radar data from our Tail Doppler Radar (TDR) and launching 32 dropsondes all around the storm. The data we collect will get sent to @NHC_Atlantic to help improve the forecast for Hurricane #Delta. pic.twitter.com/wiMdpIHX16— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) October 7, 2020
The dropsondes (instrument packages being dropped) are dropped periodically to gather data down through the storm, below where the plane can fly. Keep in mind, this particular mission we are looking at is a "low-level reconnaissance" flight. The NOAA Hurricane Hunters are flying a "upper/level-dropsonde" mission about 10,500 meters higher right now too. The image below shows you where the Hurricane Hunters dropped these instrument packages along their flight path today. Those sensors can measure temperature, pressure, dewpoint, and wind and send that data back to be analyzed by the scientists on board and by the National Hurricane Center.
So let's look at what they sent back! Look at the image below this paragraph. The graph in the top left shows you flight-level wind (not surface wind, a common error) and pressure changing with time. This is always a great place to start because it helps you get your bearings in the storm. The place where the red line dips in the middle of the graph is where the pressure is the lowest. You can also see in that in the bottom right graph which depicts aircraft altitude and pressure. The altitude where the plane is flying doesn't change much, so the line that dips significantly shows that same pressure drop. Compare that point in time to what's happening in the bottom left graph. This one is showing temperature and dewpoint. Notice how the temperature spikes (in red) and the dewpoint drops (in green) at the same time the pressure dropped so much. So at that point in the flight the air was warmer, drier, and had much lower pressure. Finally (and I, Hannah, always look at this particular graph last because it's the easiest to misread in my opinion), look at the graph in the top right. Rain rate is the pink line and "surface wind" is the blue line. I put that in quotation marks because we aren't actually measuring the wind with an anemometer. The SFMR (Stepped Frequency Microwave Radiometer) wind is still a sort of estimate, a good one, but an estimate nonetheless. There's nothing in this wind data that really stands out, though aside from it being considerably weaker. The strongest wind is just over 60 knots if you look at the "suspect" wind or about 58 knots if you look at the more acceptable plots. Plus (based on this data) this was likely not a direct pass through the eye of the hurricane, so we are not sampling the strongest wind in the storm. Keep in mind we are looking at roughly two hours of data here for a flight that lasted more than six hours, so this is a small sample of everything that was collected.
Now we compare that data to what the National Hurricane Center is saying about the storm. It looks like the lowest pressure in this data (top left graph) is roughly 976 mb, but this is an estimation. Currently the NHC says Hurricane Delta has a minimum central pressure of 977 mb. Looking at the surface wind (top right graph), it looks like the strongest recorded in this pass was roughly 62 knots (71 mph). This particular pass that we looked at above likely did not sample the strongest wind in the storm because it doesn't look like a direct pass through the eye of the hurricane. Maximum sustained winds in Delta right now are 75 knots (85 mph) which is a category 1 hurricane (as of 5 PM EST).
That means after making landfall near Cancun, Hurricane Delta has weakened a good bit. Satellite data alone cannot tell us that, but because these brave men and women fly sensors directly into the storm, we now know that. That information has huge impacts on the forecast track. The image below comes from the South Florida Water Management District, and it shows the models and ensembles and their predicted path for Delta. The information collected by the Hurricane Hunters is fed into these models so they can predict the most accurate path possible for Hurricane Delta. Then forecasters use these models and ensembles, along with all the other information they can look at, to make the best forecast possible for where the storm is headed.
As promised here at the end is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Delta as of 5 PM Eastern Wednesday. Please notice, we still expect it to strengthen again when it gets back out over the warm ocean water of the Gulf of Mexico. As it approaches landfall, hopefully wind shear will help tear it apart. Marc and Rick will keep you updated on the storm tonight as it starts to make its approach toward the Gulf Coast. Tune in to WDRB News tonight or check your WDRB Weather app for updates.