Now that the cold front has passed us by, the cold air is flowing in. Since we don't have another system lined up right behind this one, this will open us up to the really cold air that's been hanging out in Canada.
Temperatures are already starting to fall. We were near 60 degrees just after midnight this morning, and by tomorrow morning the temperature will be closer to 30. That's nearly a 30 degree temperature drop in about 30 hours!
When you factor in the wind chill, Wednesday morning will feel closer to 20º for most of you. The wind will still be blowing about 10-15 mph from the north, so it will feel colder than the temperature reflects.
But friends, that's just the beginning. Check out the wind chills Friday morning (image below). By this point the wind will be quieter, so in reality these wind chills are not far from what the actual temperature will be. Nearly everyone will have a temperature in the teens Friday morning.
Beyond this week there are signals this cold snap might be prolonged. The Arctic Oscillation (AO) hit a record high last week and is now showing signs it will start to turn less positive by early March.
The AO is a teleconnection that helps us forecast in the longer range (weeks to months). A teleconnection is generally a wind or flow pattern that happens in one part of the globe, but influences weather patterns in another part of the globe. The AO studies flow closer to the north pole, but that pattern has an impact on our flow pattern here which dictates our weather.
More importantly for our area, the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) shows signs of actually going negative through early March. A negative NAO would set up a blocking high pressure in the northern North Atlantic. That would change our flow pattern here in such a way as to allow colder air to flow farther south meaning a cold snap through early March. We haven't really had a pattern this season to allow prolonged cold, so that would be an interesting development.
In fact the CIPS extended analog guidance shows a 95% chance of colder than normal temperatures in Louisville to start March. This is a neat product because it "uses the top 5 analogs from each GEFS member (20 members and control) that results in guidance based on 105 most similar analogs."
Bottom Line: we're headed into a cold snap now, but it looks like you will see more colder-than-normal vs. warmer-than-normal days between now and the first week of March.