From October 10-11, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) collected aerial images in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. Imagery was collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Keep in mind that Laura made landfall about 6 weeks earlier less than 15 miles from where Delta hit so the damage is a combination of both hurricanes...
NOAA's aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.
West of Lake Charles Regional Airport, Louisiana
Holly Beach, Louisiana