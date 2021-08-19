Thursday morning many of you dealt with rain during your commute. Now you may be dealing with low visibilities for your Friday morning drive. You'll notice the similarities between the two maps below - where the heaviest rain fell is generally where this Dense Fog Advisory is centered.
To get dense fog you need moisture, light wind, and partial clearing. We have moisture in the air (the high humidity you felt today) and in the ground where this heavy rain fell. Overnight the wind will stay fairly calm, like it was during the day, and there will be places where we see some clearing in the sky. Because of these factors, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory from midnight until 10 AM Friday for several of our WDRB communities. Nearly all of our counties who are NOT included in this Advisory ARE covered by a Special Weather Statement mentioning patchy dense fog is possible Friday morning. So even if you aren't included in the Advisory, fog will still be possible in your area or along your commute.
A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when the National Weather Service expects visibility to be less than a half mile or a quarter mile. Practically, when driving Friday morning, leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your low beams, not your high beams which would just reflect off the fog. And consider leaving a few minutes early so you're not tempted to drive fast in an unsafe situation.