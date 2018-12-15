Dense fog is setting up around and north of the Kentucky parkways this evening and will likely spread across the area overnight. When the fog started to set in, temperatures in the area were in the upper 40s with dewpoints in the middle 40s. When those numbers get close to each other like that, it means the air has a high water content.
Fog is basically a cloud that formed at the surface of the earth instead of up in the sky. The water (vapor) in the air is condensing into tiny droplets to form this cloud. Those droplets, packed together tightly, are why it can be tough to drive in dense fog like this.
Until something in the air changes, this fog will persist. We either need the temperature to climb, the moisture to drop, or wind to pick up. The temperature will rise and the moisture will drop tomorrow morning around 10 AM, and the wind will increase a couple hours later. It is likely this fog will persist overnight.
