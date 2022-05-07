Happy Derby Day! If you're planning on not heading to the track today because you've heard about rain chances...hold your horses! (Was that a cringe pun? Yes. Am I proud of it? Also, yes)
Low pressure that brought us on and off showers and even a few thunderstorms yesterday during Oaks continues to push its way off to the East. That means our rain is being dragged away along with it as well!
With that being said we still have moisture in our area, but it is not falling as big raindrops like what we saw yesterday. We'll have to deal with a drizzle through the morning hours to start off. This isn't going to drench you by any means, but more just cause a little bit of a mist at first.
Once we get into the afternoon we dry out. However, the cloud cover isn't going anywhere, and neither is the chilly temperatures.
Temperatures on this map are just a tad too chilly. However, we're still only expecting highs in the low 60s, combined with that cloud cover.
A couple models are showing about a 10% chance or so for a couple very light showers this afternoon, but that isn't going to really affect us. Heading into the actual Derby race post time around 6:57pm, we could see a few areas of clearing in the clouds, meaning we could see a couple peeks of sunshine, but cloud cover will still remain prominent.
Winds coming out of the North today do hold back temperatures, so dress warm, but the odds you're going to have to use a poncho after the morning hours are pretty slim. Combine the chilly temperatures with a nice breeze, you'll want to have at least some warm clothing on.
All in all, it definitely isn't going to be as wet as our Oaks Day. Cooler, yes and cloudier, yes, but the good news is we will not see that rain this afternoon.
So, prepare for a drizzle through the morning time and early afternoon at latest, then prepare for chilly temperatures and cloud cover this afternoon. Have a great Derby!