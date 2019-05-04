It is not the news I wish I was giving you on this 145th Kentucky Derby, but at least you can prepare for what Mother Nature has in store for our Saturday! We saw a few light showers early this morning. When you looked at the radar, it seemed more impressive than it actually was. A lot of the precipitation did not make it to the ground. Anything that did fall was very light.
There is some rain out to the west and to the south, near Arkansas. The batch closer to us, just to the west, is filling in and will continue to progress NE. This will bring our next round of showers, particularly to the northern half of our viewing area this morning. Expect a few scattered and light showers in metro Louisville and southern IN. In metro, it will arrive around 10-11 am.
Additional widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely occur this afternoon. There could be some bursts of heavier rainfall. Ponding on the roadways is possible and isolated flooding may occur. The heaviest is most likely after 3 pm.
We are under a general thunderstorm risk for today from SPC, which means severe weather is not likely. There is NOT a lot of wind energy present today. However, there is some instability (CAPE is around 100-500 J/kg) the highest is in our southern counties in central Kentucky. This means there could be lightning or some stronger storms. This is a concern for an outdoor event with 150,000 people in attendance. The best chance to see lightning is from 2-8 pm (2 pm in the west and ending east around 8 pm).
Be sure to bring a poncho today - NOT an umbrella to Churchill Downs. Highs will be in the upper 60s and when it is not raining, it will be mostly cloudy. The first round was overnight, the second is moving is now (mid to late morning). The final round looks to arrive in the afternoon. This would be our best chance for downpours and isolated storms. Stay dry! We will continue to monitor the latest trends and make changes as needed. Be sure to download the WDRB Weather App and follow our social media pages! The links to my pages are below. Hannah will have more this afternoon!