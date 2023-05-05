I hope you're ready for the 149th "Run for the Roses" as Saturday is shaping up to be a great day weather-wise. First post at Churchill Downs is 10:30 and while a sprinkle or two can't be ruled out, it does look mainly dry. More clouds show up with a front to our southwest, but that may provide a little shade from the high sun angle.
The sun will make an appearance as the day wears on sending temperatures into the upper 70's. Wind won't be a problem for the big hats and fashion as it stays below 10 mph. Just don't forget to lather on the sunscreen! We do have a slim shower chance later in the day as well. It's small because I'm not sold that rain will even make it this far east. A cluster of storms will generate out west and dive south which may clip our western counties late day.
That means odds are really in our favor to stay rain-free for the Derby. That is truly a blessing because the weather can be a wild card this time of the year. Check out some of the historical weather from the coldest, warmest, and wettest...
Coldest temperature: 36° May 4, 1940 and May 4, 1957
Coldest high temperature: 47° May 4, 1935 and May 4, 1957
Coldest average daily temperature: 42° May 4, 1957
(The cold temperatures on May 4, 1957 were accompanied by 20 to 25 mph north winds!)
Warmest temperature: 94° May 2, 1959
Warmest low temperature: 72° May 14, 1886
Warmest average daily temperature: 79° May 14, 1886
Wettest: 3.15" of rain May 5, 2018
Frozen precipitation: On May 6, 1989 sleet was observed from 1:01pm to 1:05pm.
Out of the 148 Derby Days, 70 (47%) experienced rain at some point during the day.
Longest stretch of consecutive wet Derby Days (24-hr): 7 (2007-2013)
Longest stretch of consecutive wet Derby Days (1pm-7pm): 6 (1989-1994)
Longest stretch of consecutive dry Derby Days (24-hr): 8 (1937-1944)
Longest stretch of consecutive dry Derby Days (1pm-7pm): 12 (1875-1886)
HAPPY DERBY from the WDRB Weather Team!!!