What a way to start off the month of May right...NOT! Temperatures today are very far below our average high of 74 this time of year. A very large low pressure to our North today is keeping clouds in store for most of the afternoon.
Not only the cloud cover and a few areas of some drizzle, but it is also bringing in strong wind gusts (yes, again) today. Due to this, we have another Wind Advisory out for our area right now (yes, again) through 8pm this evening. Wind gusts up to 40mph are going to be possible at times.
The good news is that today is likely going to be the coldest day over the next 7 or further. Temperatures slowly start to climb their way back on up through the week, but of course this is Spring, and all of us know around here that that means the weather could come with a multitude of things.
It is important to keep in mind that as we look at the forecast for Thurby, Oaks, and Derby that these are still multiple days out and if you've lived here long enough, you know things can change in a hurry. So, lets look at our update for today and what data has come together to guide us towards.
First off, the Steamboat race on Wednesday looks good to go weather wise. We should see more sunshine, even though temperatures will still be below average in the low to mid 60s.
Thurby
Let's begin with Thurby. It's pretty well known that once you look out more than a few days into the future with model data, that things are and will change with what models think is going to happen. Well, this has already occured. The past few days there have been hints of rain on Thurby, but now models have begun to come together for now and have Thurby dry.
Temperatures are favoring just below normal in the upper 60s close to 70 for now.
Oaks
If you have watched WDRB the last few days, we have been mentioning another hint at rain on Oaks Day, but inconsistency in the model data as they were not in agreement with when and coverage of any rain on Friday. Model data is starting to trend toward an agreement with each other for now and is showing rain moving through the area on Oaks Day.
Again, this is still 4 days out and things will change in some capacity between now and then, so it is imperative to re-check the forecast every day.
Derby
As we look at Derby day, which is still 5 days away data continues to keep it mostly dry. Some data is trying to lag some of the rain into that morning with us clearing out some clouds for some more sun during the afternoon, and having us a little warmer in the low 70s.
Again, keep in mind that 1. This is Kentuckiana, and we experience all sorts of weather this time of year, 2. These days are still a ways out and the forecast will change in some capacity, and 3. Check back in daily for the forecast as we get closer and closer to this weekend!