Details of the Weekend System
It's time! The moment you've been waiting for: our thoughts on the highly-anticipated, highly-publicized "snow storm" this weekend. From the beginning please understand how complicated this forecast is - a shift of 20 miles changes a lot. Please make sure you continue to check our forecast in the next couple of days to see what, if anything, changes about this system.
SETUP
A strong low pressure center is moving in from the northern Pacific. Once it moves onshore, we will start to get a better handle on it and the forecast models should start to show better agreement. Once it moves over land, we can observe it better with surface observations, weather balloons, etc. compared to not having much information to go off of while it's over the ocean. We start to feel the impacts of that low Saturday morning as rain. Temperatures should be in the middle/upper 30s at the onset. Strong storms will be possible south of us where the air is warmer (southern Tennessee and Alabama), and heavy rain is likely here.
RAIN
This will start as rain in our area before transitioning to a wintry mix. From this whole system 1"-3" of rain is likely across our area. The problem in the forecast comes as the system moves through. We will be in the "warm" sector at the onset, but dramatically colder air comes in behind the cold front and low.
All that rain could create a flooding problem. The ground is relatively cold/hard after so many cold days recently. That means more rain will run-off as opposed to being absorbed into the ground.
SNOW
As mentioned above temperatures plummet behind the cold front which should allow some of this moisture to switch to snow before it clears out. You've already seen how much snow totals change from day to day this far out (remember people saying 1-2 feet would be possible?), so keep in mind the information below is not a forecast. It is raw model data we are using to look at trends.
In Louisville the European model shows more snow than the GFS (American). Why? The European features a more amplified pattern which pushes the track of the low just a bit farther south. That means snow totals would be more consistent across the region compared to the GFS which shows a sharp contrast.
The GFS shows more than a 5" difference in snow amounts between Louisville and Seymour. At this point the European looks like the more believable option based on how these patterns usually play out, and the GFS is trending more toward that solution based on the jet stream pattern in the latest run.
ICE
Ice could be the dark horse in this scenario. There are two things to consider: ice falling from the sky and ice forming on the ground. Those are caused by different things, but would both present a considerable impact.
For this discussion "ice" includes graupel, sleet, and freezing rain/drizzle. The European model has been showing more ice than the GFS, and it's pattern looks like the more believable option now. In the latest run, though, it showed a quicker transition to snow with less ice potential. That being said, some sleet is possible during the changeover from rain to snow, and sleet creates slick roads if it accumulates.
The other problem is how quickly and how far temperatures fall. There's a lot of moisture here regardless of what precipitation type falls and not much time to dry out before the brutal cold arrives. Roads that are still wet as temperatures plummet could "flash freeze." That just means the temperature has dropped so quickly standing water/ice/saturated roads freeze quickly.
IMPACTS
We will dial in the timing in more detail in the next couple days so keep an eye on the WDRB Weather Blog and follow our meteorologists on social media, so you don't miss an update.