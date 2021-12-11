Overnight the severe weather threat we've been telling you about for multiple days moved through and caused major damage to homes and businesses across the Commonwealth, including right here in our area. Please keep these people affected in your thoughts and prayers today as the rebuild will take time. 

Taylor County, KY

The following pictures were taken by our reporter Grace Hayba who traveled down to Taylor County North of Campbellsville, near the town of Saloma, where a tornado ripped through the area not long after 3 AM last night. 

You'll notice that in some of these pictures, there are specific types of damage that point to that of a tornado. In one of the images you can see sheet metal that has been literally wrapped around poles, something we often see along with tornado damage. You can also see a metal beam that has literally been thrown and embedded into a tree trunk.

Bowling Green, KY

Another area that saw major damage was the Bowling Green area, in which the likely tornado moved just off of the WKU campus. Here's a few pictures from that area of the state.

This damage was a part of a cell and potentially damage from the same tornado that formed FAR away in Arkansas. Not only did this cell do major damage in Bowling Green, but beforehand it caused more than likely the worst damage in the entire state in Mayfield, KY. 

Mayfield, KY

By far it's looking more likely that the worst damage in the entire state. Unfortunately, numerous fatalities have already been reported. Here's a look at some of the worst damage you'll see anywhere, of which pictures and videos were taken by our own Travis Ragsdale. 

Other pictures...

Keep in mind we won't know the full extent of the damage or the official ratings of the tornadoes until the official reports come in from the NWS offices. Please keep these towns and many other towns that were damaged across our state in your thoughts and prayers. #KentuckyStrong 