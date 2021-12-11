Overnight the severe weather threat we've been telling you about for multiple days moved through and caused major damage to homes and businesses across the Commonwealth, including right here in our area. Please keep these people affected in your thoughts and prayers today as the rebuild will take time.
Taylor County, KY
The following pictures were taken by our reporter Grace Hayba who traveled down to Taylor County North of Campbellsville, near the town of Saloma, where a tornado ripped through the area not long after 3 AM last night.
STORM DAMAGE IN KENTUCKY | Absolutely heartbreaking what we are seeing across the commonwealth. Homes leveled, multiple reports of fatalities and debris everywhere. Here’s some of what one community north of Campbellsville is dealing with: pic.twitter.com/mbR1py4kuB— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 11, 2021
STORM DAMAGE IN KY | Words can’t quite describe what we are seeing now that the sun has come up here in Taylor County Kentucky. Utter devastation almost everywhere you look. Here is some of what one community near Campbellsville is dealing with: @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/VUe5n0wohZ— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 11, 2021
DESTRUCTION IN TAYLOR COUNTY KY | This is just some of the damage we are seeing. Multiple homes leveled, and debris all over. Neighbors tell me if they are just thankful to be alive. pic.twitter.com/MVVMyhrZh8— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 11, 2021
DEVASTATION IN KY | Meet Mitchell. This is what’s left of his home. He told me he was in the basement crouching down with his wife and children when a wall fell on top of him. Thankfully they and their neighbors survived, but many of their homes are gone. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/t7jtNjWkdb— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 11, 2021
You'll notice that in some of these pictures, there are specific types of damage that point to that of a tornado. In one of the images you can see sheet metal that has been literally wrapped around poles, something we often see along with tornado damage. You can also see a metal beam that has literally been thrown and embedded into a tree trunk.
Bowling Green, KY
Another area that saw major damage was the Bowling Green area, in which the likely tornado moved just off of the WKU campus. Here's a few pictures from that area of the state.
Our camera footage of the tornado last night as it moved just south of campus. Multiple power flashes along with power failure at #WKU. While the tornado is tough to see, near the end you can the rain bands change direction from right to left as the tornado passes. pic.twitter.com/qjpnsFhPtl— White Squirrel Weather (@WKUweather) December 11, 2021
Extensive tornado damage on Stonebridge Lane near Russellville Road. pic.twitter.com/FJ3yM7PSyL— Don Sergent (@BGDNbusiness) December 11, 2021
This damage was a part of a cell and potentially damage from the same tornado that formed FAR away in Arkansas. Not only did this cell do major damage in Bowling Green, but beforehand it caused more than likely the worst damage in the entire state in Mayfield, KY.
Mayfield, KY
By far it's looking more likely that the worst damage in the entire state. Unfortunately, numerous fatalities have already been reported. Here's a look at some of the worst damage you'll see anywhere, of which pictures and videos were taken by our own Travis Ragsdale.
Town center #Mayfield Kentucky. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/moEBITfS5j— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 11, 2021
Aerial video from @WDRBNews drone of town of #Mayfield pic.twitter.com/cWc0qJ4mVs— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 11, 2021
More drone video from pilot and photojournalist Doug Smith https://t.co/h7KVoWzEuu— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 11, 2021
Other pictures...
A violent tornado has raked through Mayfield, #KYwx tonight. Numerous folks were hurt & trapped or missing inside the Mayfield Consumer Products building. S&R Continues. Building completely destroyed with vehicles in the roof of it. Governor reporting 50 fatalities in town. pic.twitter.com/LuzwL4xPwC— Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) December 11, 2021
Pictures from Mayfield KY. pic.twitter.com/CNMyGsk3MX— Phil 870 (@BigPhil870) December 11, 2021
Keep in mind we won't know the full extent of the damage or the official ratings of the tornadoes until the official reports come in from the NWS offices. Please keep these towns and many other towns that were damaged across our state in your thoughts and prayers. #KentuckyStrong