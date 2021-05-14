The Brood X cicadas are emerging in Kentuckiana. They have been underground for 17 years, and it looks like the weather may have kept them underground a few weeks longer than initially expected. If you're not familiar with cicadas or the cycle that is starting, click on the story below to learn more about what's happening.

Typically Brood X cicadas would emerge in early to mid-May. This year they were initially expected to emerge a little earlier because spring temperatures are generally a little warmer now than they were in 1970 when the grandparents of this brood emerged. Brood X cicadas don't ask for much - they need ground temperatures to reach approximately 64ºF before they are ready to emerge. Our temperatures this May have been colder than normal, which likely kept the cicadas underground a little longer than what was initially expected. They also typically wait for a good, steady rain before they emerge. Remember the rain we had on Mother's Day?

In the image above from Climate Central, the dark outline shows where Brood X cicadas are geographically most likely. The color scale shows you how much earlier they were expected to emerge this year than in 1984.

Cicadas are not a threat to you; they don't bite or sting. They just want to lay their eggs and be done. Over the next week the brood is expected to more fully emerge, then we have about four to six weeks of listening to their mating calls. It can get loud if you're near the bugs, but it will be more annoying than anything else.