A special thanks to the American Meteor Society for providing the following information...
The AMS received more than 320 reports so far about a fireball event that occurred over Ohio on September 30th, 2020 around 10:24 Universal Time (06:24 EDT). The AMS #2020-5441 event was mainly seen from the Ohio but we also received reports from Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Ontario.
Trajectory & Videos
While this event is still under investigation, the preliminary trajectory computed based on all the reports submitted to the AMS so far shows that the fireball was travelling from South East to North West and ended its visible flight somewhere over North Benton, OH.
Several videos & photos can be found in the event page, among them a social media users near Pittsburgh shared his dashcam video: