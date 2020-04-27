Sunday night some of you noticed something odd in the sky. You thought it was anything from a meteor, to a satellite, to a planet! Turns out it was the SpaceX Starlink satellites. Check out the pictures below people in our area sent in!
What are the Starlink satellites?
On Wednesday (April 22) SpaceX launched it's seventh Starlink mission. The Starlink satellites are part of a project aimed at getting internet into more rural areas across the globe. When it's finished, there may be as many as 12,000 of these satellites orbiting the Earth, but astronomers are resistant to that. The plan is that by the end of 2020 there will be enough satellites up there to begin providing broadband internet.
Unlike the International Space Station, no data is provided about where the satellites are or when they will pass over our heads because SpaceX is a private company. There are a few space and satellite junkies who try to predict these flyovers, but it's a challenge to get it right.
What did I see Sunday night?
You saw that chain of satellites working their way toward orbit. Since they were launched Wednesday (4 days before these sightings), they are likely still getting into the right positioning where they will orbit the Earth.
From the SpaceX press release, "The Starlink satellites will deploy in an elliptical orbit approximately 15 minutes after liftoff. Prior to orbit raise, SpaceX engineers will conduct data reviews to ensure all Starlink satellites are operating as intended. Once the checkouts are complete, the satellites will then use their onboard ion thrusters to move into their intended orbits and operational altitude of 550 km." That orbit is low enough that the satellites will be "pulled down to Earth by atmospheric drag in a few years so that they don't become space junk once they die," according to Space.com.
SpaceX launches several satellites together which is why you see them line up like this train. When NASA launches satellites, it's one at a time. Each satellite is about the size of your kitchen table.