Dirty air can create more lightning; that's the finding of a recent study looking at the connection between the number of lightning strokes near heavy smoke concentrations. This study published in Geophysical Research Letters specifically focused on the Australian wildfires during the record-setting 2019-2020 season, but the applications can stretch even farther. Think about ash around volcanoes or areas with really high air pollution. The study also found that thunderstorms influenced by particles from wildfires or really bad air pollution will have heavier rain. According to the study summary, "Rainfall events accompanied by lightning activity increase by 240% with added aerosol."
What causes this connection? You need to understand how thunderstorms and lightning, specifically, develop. One way rain, clouds, and hail develop is called "condensation nuclei." The basic idea is that water droplets or ice particles will settle onto something - a dust or dirt particle in the air - and then start to grow as other droplets collect on it. Without a condensation nucleus, the water or ice particles have to connect to each other to form something for other water or ice particles to collect on. The nuclei jumpstart that process and can allow more rain drops and hail stones to form inside a cloud.
Lightning forms when the tiny ice particles in a cloud bump into each other, so having more ice particles should speed up this process. In that collision, electrons are knocked off and start to collect in the cloud. Opposites attract so as the negative charges collect in the cloud, that causes positive charges to collect in a nearby cloud or on the ground (usually in a tree or tall structure). Lightning is the discharge of those charges so positives and negatives can be more regularly scattered instead of all bunched up together.