It's hard to imagine after the spectacular weather we enjoyed today that flooding will be possible by the end of the week, but believe it. There are a couple factors to consider on top of just "how much rain do models show," so let's dive into some of the science.
Above you can see a low pressure center to our west that is headed our way. By this weekend that low pressure will be in our area and moving very slowly as it cuts off from the larger flow pattern. That means it will be in our area for longer than normal allowing it to drop more rain than a faster-moving system would.
We also need to mention the disturbance in the Gulf. It has a 60% chance of developing into a named storm in the next few days and is forecast to move slowly north. As it does it will encounter the high pressure center that brought us sunshine today as it moves east. The low pressure from the west will also be approaching. The wind around a high pressure flows clockwise and it flows counter-clockwise around a low pressure. Based on the positioning of the two pressure centers through the week and their respective wind fields, they could influence the flow pattern enough to pull that tropical system farther north than what it could do on its own. That would bring added tropical moisture into our rainfall equation.
Even without the tropical influence, the closed low that hangs in our area for a couple days and will drop lots of rain. Spots that see the heaviest rain in this system or see several rounds of rain have the potential to see 4+" before the weekend is over. 2"-3" is a safer bet for a widespread rainfall number. At this point in the year, we are still more than half a foot above where we should be, but we are no longer ahead of last years rain total.