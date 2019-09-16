One of the most common questions we are being asked right now is some variation of "does all this heat mean a mild/snowy/cold/dry winter?" Today's blog looks back to years with similar weather patterns to what we are experiencing now, what weather patterns they had through winter, and what possible connections exist there.
First, we need to establish what patterns we are looking at this year. While we have seen record heat on several days in the last few weeks, the bigger pattern is how many 90º days we have seen this year. On average Louisville sees about 37 days with high temperatures in the 90s during a calendar year. Including Monday we have now seen 66 days in the 90s this year and have several more in the forecast this week. For pattern recognition, I (Hannah) looked for previous years with more than 70 days in the 90s which has only happened in 1952, 1953, 1954, 1959 and 2010. That also gives you an idea of how rare this heat is.
The other factor to consider right now is the extended dry period. Including Monday it has been 21 days since we have seen measurable rain in Louisville. Similar or longer dry periods also occurred in 1948, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1976, 1985, 1988, 1999, 2004, and 2014. The wild card is that we had record rainfall early in the year before transitioning into the drought period we are in now. Looking at those same years with extended dry periods, 1948, 1952, 1999, and 2014 saw above normal rainfall during January - April like we did this year. This year we recorded 21.96" through that period; of these four years highlighted above 1948 comes closest to this year, measuring 20.69".
1952 and 1953 share both the extended dry period and higher than normal amount of 90 degree days we are seeing right now, so what happened in the winter of 1952-1953 and 1953-1954? 1952 also shares the early year rain before a dry summer. Keep in mind we are only looking at a very small sample. It's easy to draw conclusions from such a small sample that are not necessarily true. That being said those two winters were both slightly warmer and less snowy than normal. Normal snowfall through December, January, and February (winter months for meteorological record keeping) is 10.8", but 1952-1953 measured 8.5" and 1953-1954 measured 7.5". Average maximum temperature is normally 45.5º - it was 47.7º in 1952-1953 and 48.1º in 1953-1954. Minimum and mean temperatures were also above normal.
Those two years were in a neutral phase of El Nino. That's what we are in now as well. The presence of an El Nino or La Nina episode is determined by analyzing the water temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and comparing those to water temperatures typically seen in that region. Warmer than average water temperatures indicate El Nino conditions, and cooler than average water temperatures indicate La Nina conditions. Those conditions affect water temperature and current and thus change air currents as well, which is why this phenomenon has an impact on us here in Kentuckiana. Again, a weak El Nino or neutral phase does not guarantee record hot and dry summers or warmer, drier winters. There are other factors involved, but El Nino does always play some role in seasonal forecasting.