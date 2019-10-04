Hello Fall! A cold front swept through the area in the last 24 hours and drastically dropped our temperatures! Highs were only in the mid 70s today. That is about 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday's record breaking 96 degrees!
And believe it or not...tonight/tomorrow morning will be EVEN COOLER! Lows in metro will likely dip into the mid to low 50s. That means there will be spots that dip into the mid 40s in the suburbs.
However, after a chilly start to the day tomorrow, it will actually end up on the warm side again during the afternoon. Notice highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday! We will be flirting with 90 again! Tomorrow will be about ten degrees above average.
So are we going to head right back into the 90s?
Well, let's first discuss what is going on in our atmosphere. We are currently in a cold front sandwich. The first front already passed through the area and dropped our temperatures in the last day. The second front will not slide through until Sunday-Monday. It is currently out west near the Rockies.
The second cold front will knock our temperatures back down to the 70s on Sunday and keep them in the 70s through the middle of next week. So while we will be briefly warmer and even pushing the 90s again tomorrow, it will drop back down pretty quickly.
This front is also going to bring our best chance in WEEKS for widespread and healthy rain! This will happen on Sunday into Monday. Marc Weinberg will have details about exact timing of the front and how much rain we could see from this system on WDRB News this evening.