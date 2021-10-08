Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing. Just think, you are watching something that is 250 miles above you, flying at nearly 17,500 mph! If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Friday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 7:52 pm for 6 minutes! 6 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 7:52 pm, the ISS will appear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the west-northwest part of the sky and move toward the south-southeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 35 degrees above the horizon, so look about 1/3's of the way up in the sky...
Weather
A few clouds will hang around so the ISS may go out of view for a matter of seconds. That is worst case scenario. Otherwise, it looks like a very good pass as temperatures slide into the upper 70's.