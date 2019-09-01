In the last 169 years, there have been 35 Atlantic category 5 hurricanes. Five of those occurred in the last four years. Dorian was added this morning. The others include Michael in 2018, Irma and Maria in 2017 and Matthew in 2016. Dorian is following a very similar path to Hurricane Matthew. Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a cat 5 around 8 am this morning. Shortly after it intensified even more. As of the 11 am update from the National Hurricane Center this powerful hurricane and maximum winds have increased to near 180 mph with gusts well over 200 mph.
It is bearing down on the Bahamas now. It is slowly moving west at 7 mph. Extreme winds, storm surge and heavy rain will continue through the day. The eyewall of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian is currently reaching the Abaco Islands. This is a life-threatening situation.
Catastrophic Storm Surge of 18 to 23 feet from #Dorian will affect the Abaco Islands during the next several hours. SEEK ELEVATED SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Take action now to protect your life! https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019
Another look from Marsh Harbour in the #Bahamas as the eye of #HurricaneDorian is approaching from the east. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/jnSsRal7wC— Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) September 1, 2019
The path has changed over the last few days for Dorian. It was a complicated forecast due to a variety of factors. Hannah Strong already dove into the reasons behind that during yesterday's blog. Click here to learn more.
The track was updated moments ago by the NHC (11 am Sunday). You can see it below. One noticeable change, from earlier this morning, is the continued strengthen of the storm. NHC keeps Dorian as a category 5 storm through tomorrow. A slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to move over Great Abaco and move near or over Grand Bahama Island later tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.
Given the uncertainty in the track forecast and the anticipated increase in size of the hurricane, a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for a portion of the east Florida coast. It is emphasized that although the official track forecast does not show landfall, users should not focus on the exact track. A small deviation to the left of the track could bring the intense core of the hurricane its dangerous winds closer to or onto the coast.
STORM THREATS:
WIND: Catastrophic hurricane conditions are occurring in the Abacos Islands and will spread across Grand Bahama Island later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in Florida by late Monday or early Tuesday.
STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the Florida east coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.
RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through late this week: Northwestern Bahamas...12 to 24 inches, isolated 30 inches. Coastal Carolinas...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. Central Bahamas and the Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia...2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.