A camera outside the International Space Station captured views August 29 of a strengthening Hurricane Dorian at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico. The storm, which is moving to the northwest at 13 miles an hour, is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to approach the east coast of Florida early Monday as a possible category 4 hurricane.

The hurricane will be helped along by a number of favorable atmospheric conditions. Just to name a few, the storm is forecast to experience very little wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures. There's also no major landmass between it's current location and Florida to possibly weaken it due to friction... 

1

At this point, the exact track it still very uncertain, but a slow or stall is certainly in the cards. This would lead to a long duration event which means flooding could be catastrophic. The following are key messages from the National Hurricane Center regarding Dorain... 

1. The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force
winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern
Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or
Friday.  Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and
listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

2. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge
along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early
next week, although it is too soon to determine where the highest
storm surge will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan
in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and
listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

3. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida
east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week
continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where
the strongest winds will occur.

4. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected
to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the
southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next
week.