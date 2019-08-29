A camera outside the International Space Station captured views August 29 of a strengthening Hurricane Dorian at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico. The storm, which is moving to the northwest at 13 miles an hour, is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to approach the east coast of Florida early Monday as a possible category 4 hurricane.
A camera outside the station captured views of Hurricane Dorian at 1:05pm ET today as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/ZlfKPcuIQO— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 29, 2019
The hurricane will be helped along by a number of favorable atmospheric conditions. Just to name a few, the storm is forecast to experience very little wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures. There's also no major landmass between it's current location and Florida to possibly weaken it due to friction...
At this point, the exact track it still very uncertain, but a slow or stall is certainly in the cards. This would lead to a long duration event which means flooding could be catastrophic. The following are key messages from the National Hurricane Center regarding Dorain...
1. The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials. 2. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week, although it is too soon to determine where the highest storm surge will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials. 3. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur. 4. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.