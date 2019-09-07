CBC Nova Scotia tweeted the video below of a crane collapse in Hallifax Saturday afternoon.
The bad weather is causing major damage throughout #NS, including a crane collapse in Halifax. pic.twitter.com/YxpZ5mCfPa— CBC Nova Scotia (@CBCNS) September 7, 2019
There were numerous reports and pictures from Halifax of sections of roof torn off, tree limbs on cars, and other damage. As Dorian moves through Nova Scotia, sustained winds are still as strong as a category 2 hurricane, but the image below doesn't look much like a hurricane anymore.
As Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia at 6:15 PM local time, it was classified as a "post-tropical cyclone," not as a hurricane even though sustained wind at landfall was around 100 mph. So why is Dorian a post-tropical cyclone now not a hurricane if the wind speed hasn't changed? The short answer is Dorian has lost its tropical characteristics. Looking at the image above, it looks nothing like the buzz-saw shape with the circular eye. As it moves farther north, a hurricane has to fight more with the curvature of the Earth and global wind patterns that are stronger in these middle latitudes than closer to the equator. Wind shear is tearing the hurricane apart structurally but not weakening it, yet.