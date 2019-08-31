At 11:00 am Saturday, you can clearly pick out the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian as it makes a turn to the west and slows to 8 mph. This slower westward motion should continue into early next week.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a very strong category 4 hurricane. Dorian is forecast to move over a deep layer of very warm waters, which is like high octane-fuel for hurricanes. The combination of the warm ocean and the prevailing low shear along Dorian's path should favor some additional strengthening, but most likely the hurricane will experience some fluctuations in intensity due to eyewall replacement cycles that are difficult to predict. Beyond 3 days, as the hurricane begins to gain in latitude a gradual weakening is anticipated.
On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.
Dorian has been a complicated hurricane and forecast. There is a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic and that has played a large role in Dorian's movement and track. That high will shift eastward and a low pressure will deepen over the eastern US in the next two days. This would allow for a gradual turn of the hurricane to the NW and N. HOWEVER, notice how large the cone of uncertainty remains. That is because there is large uncertainty in the exact location and timing of the northward turn. Based on the latest data, the National Hurricane Center prefers to shift the track forecast just a little bit to the right of the previous forecast. The new official forecast lies along the western edge of the guidance envelope (data). This will allow for further adjustments in the track during future forecast cycles.
Threats for the United States:
- Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast by the early to middle part of next week, but since Dorian is forecast to slow down and turn northward near or just offshore of the coast, it is too soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds could occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.
-The risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina during the middle of next week. Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian.
- Heavy rains, capable of life-threatening flash floods, are expected for coastal sections of the southeastern United States this weekend through much of next week.