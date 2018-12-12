For those of you dreaming of a white Christmas, the map below depicts which places have the best chance of being a winter wonderland according to weather history. The gray shows places where the probability is less than 10 percent, while white shows probabilities greater than 90 percent. In tonight's blog, I want discuss how often we actually have a white Christmas in the Ohio Valley and the chance of us seeing one this year.
Zooming in to our area, Louisville and most of our central Kentucky counties have about a 9% chance of a white Christmas with southern Indiana closer to the 15% category. This means Louisville statistically has a white Christmas about once every 10 years. In order for it to be "officially'' a white Christmas there needs to be a least one inch of snow on the ground. Pick out your location on the map below...
The ECMWF EPS Total Snowfall Ensemble Mean Probability Snowfall Accumulation takes us into Christmas week showing virtually NO SNOW in Kentuckiana. This would make sense due to the pattern offering up above average temperatures. For now it's not a 0% chance of a white Christmas, but it looks extremely low. Stay with WDRB as we get deeper into the month of December!
-Rick DeLuca