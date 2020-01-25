The week ahead will be characterized by gray sky and round after round of weak weather systems. We're seeing some light drizzle/flurries in the area tonight. Part of that moisture is coming from the low pressure center positioned north of us.
On the map above you can already see the next low pressure center that will bring us a rain chance. In the image below you can see the moisture from this system will impact us Sunday night into Monday morning.
Isolated flurries will be possible Tuesday since we don't have a cold front or strong high pressure come through to clear the air. A nearby cold front will also spark a chance for light showers on Wednesday.
None of these days will be a washout. From the rain totals above, you can see totals should all stay under half an inch. In fact, most of you will get less than 1/4" of rain through the middle of the week.
Even though those numbers are not large, we are already above average for rainfall in the month of January. So far this month we have recorded 3.89" of rain at the Louisville airport, which is 1.29" more than normal at this point in the month.
We just walked through all the different elements likely to bring rain or snow showers through the first half of the week, but there's another system that looks a little stronger headed our way before the weekend.