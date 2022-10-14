Our entire area in now considered Abnormally Dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, and our southern communities have slipped back into drought. This is considered a short-term drought, meaning conditions should last less than six months, and it has really come on quickly in the last two or three weeks.
At the same time, the drought worsening through the Great Plains. The U.S. Drought Monitor also noted in their discussion this week the low flows along the lower Ohio River. Drought is determined not just by a lack of rainfall, but also by the impacts to the soil and sub-soil moisture levels. The lower those drop, the more significant the impacts to vegetation become.
Louisville has only recorded one tenth of an inch of rain in the last 24 days. The last month has only brought 0.17" total! That means we are several inches short on rainfall within the last month or two.
There are very small rain chances this weekend and only in our far southern communities. Even if you get this much rain, which is still debatable, this will not help with the drought. We need a few inches of rain to break or end the drought at this point.
The National Weather Service office in Louisville put together the graph below with this message:
We've seen some wild swings in weather this year, but it may be surprising to see that most of us our sitting pretty near normal for our annual precipitation so far this year. It was a wet start to the year, however a dry early to mid Summer stretch helped offset the abundant early year rainfall. Check out the graphs below that compare each region's current annual precipitation to normal, the wettest, and the driest year so far through September.
The blue line on top is the wettest year, the red line on bottom is the driest, and the green shaded area is how much we have actually seen this year. The straight line through the middle of the graph is "average" rainfall for our area through this point in the year.