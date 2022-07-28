An update to the drought monitor came out today and recent rain made a huge dent. It seriously pains me to even write that knowing about the catastrophic flooding that went down in eastern Kentucky. I truly wish there was more of a balance since we really needed the rain in our area. Getting back on topic, notice how the pocket of severe drought has been downgraded to moderate drought and much less real estate is in the abnormally dry category. Clearly, southern/central Kentucky could still use some rain and there's more on the way...
Just do be clear, we hit 90 for the second day in a row, but cooler and drier times are right around the corner. It's sad that highs in the mid 80's are considered "cooler" in this pattern. What really makes a difference is the humidity drop that occurs on Friday. The summer soup gets put on the back burner behind a cold front making it feel refreshing. Saturday looks picture perfect in my opinion with low humidity, then Sunday into Monday the humidity returns along with rain chances. Storms act like a thermostat keeping highs in the 80's, after that we go right back into the oven. On Tuesday our high temperatures go north of 90. Mid 90's return on Wednesday and heat index values range rom 100 to 110 degrees. Just for perspective, our average high temperature in Louisville is 89 this time of the year. Both the 6 -10 and 8 - 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center maintain above average temperatures...
It's won't be as hot to close out the month of July, but extreme heat cranks up into August. That may quickly send more of our area back into drought unless we can consistently get rain on a weekly basis. The WDRB Weather Team will be keeping on eye on it all. Have a great night and please do what you can to help those in eastern Kentucky.