Louisville received some much needed rain earlier this week with 1.42'' of rain. It was the most rain we had seen in over 100 days. This rain has helped our drought, but did not eliminate the drought. Most of Kentuckiana saw a full category improvement (from severe to moderate drought). Below you can compare last week's drought monitor to this week's. The improvement is clear, but we remain in moderate drought for most of the area.
Looking back, we have been below average for the last few months with rainfall totals. July recorded 1.31" of rain (2.92" below normal), August saw 2.68" (0.65" below normal), and September was the driest month ever measuring 0.04" of rain (3.01" below normal). That means over the three months we were 5.58" below where we should be for rain through July, August, and September.
However, we do still have a surplus for the year, because we started off 2019 very wet. And believe it or not - we have a surplus now for October as well!
We need to keep our momentum going forward in order to continue to see drought improvements. One dose of medicine is not enough to completely eliminate the drought. We will need a few rounds of rain. We get another chance for showers and storms tomorrow with a powerful system that is currently out to our west.
Showers will start off slowly on Friday, but coverage will increase through the day. Rain is most likely by Friday evening into early Saturday morning. This round of rain looks to provide about a 0.25-0.75'' with locally higher amounts to the west of I-65. Not a drought buster in itself, but again, each little bit helps. Marc and Rick will discuss how much the temperatures will drop following this front (and for the weekend) on WDRB News this evening.