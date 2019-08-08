Is your lawn brown and crunchy? If so - I am not surprised! The weekly update to the United States Drought Monitor was issued today. After a very dry July and start to August, a fairly large portion of our area is under the "abnormally dry" category. Abnormally dry means we are going into a drought with short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures.
This is not a forecast. It is looking at the last week and how little precipitation has fallen. We are about three quarters of an inch below average for the month of August. We still have a surplus for the year, but it continues to drop. We still need rain throughout the rest of the year as well.
We do have a slight chance for some showers and storms later today and tomorrow as a cold front slides through. These will be isolated to widely scattered storms. Therefore, it is not a guarantee for everyone to receive much needed rain. Rain amounts look to be around 0.25''-0.30'' of an inch.
Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Marc and Rick will have more information regarding that on WDRB News this evening.