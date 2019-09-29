The Dolmen of Guadalperal is also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, and it has been underwater for more than 50 years. In 1963 the Valdecañas Dam was built to bring water and electricity to an underdeveloped part of western Spain. That process involved flooding local communities and this monument to create the reservoir.
Spain is having a summer similar to ours - they had an abnormally dry June and above average temperatures in July and August. The drought has caused water levels in the reservoir to drop to the lowest level since the dam was built. The first image below is from July 2013; the second image below is from July 2019. The location of the monument is circled on the maps, and you can see more of the tan-colored coast in the second image. If you look closely you can also see more of the lake bottom in the second image showing how much the water level has dropped.
The Dolmen of Guadalperal was unearthed first in 1926, but the archaeological findings weren't published until the 1960s. By that point the monument was already under water. As water levels have gone up and down since the '60s, the tops of some of these stones have poked out of the water before. The entire structure has not been out of the water since the dam was originally constructed, and archaeologists believe it is more than 7000 years old. The more than 100 stones are thought to have all been from the same building, and there is at least one ancient drawing on one of the stones. You can click here to see more pictures of the unearthed stones.