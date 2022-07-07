Every Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor updates this map showing which areas are experiencing drought conditions across the country. Though the rain we have seen in the last week helped prevent many areas from getting worse, it didn't reduce the drought in our area. In fact almost all of our WDRB area is now highlighted on this map with the exception of most of Henry county.
We obviously need rain and a front will drop through our area Friday to bring some rain. Many of our northwestern communities got that good, soaking rain this afternoon, and we are expecting more storms across our area Friday. If you get more than one round of storms in the next few days, you will see more than an inch of rain. If you only see one storm in the next two days, you may be under one inch of rain, and we expect totals to vary widely across our area.
As the front comes through Friday, we are also expecting some of the storms it creates to be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center added a Slight Risk for our area Friday saying this:
Areas of storms associated with an MCV are forecast over southern IL and IN Friday morning, and are expected to continue east near a warm front. Strong instability is forecast to develop south of the front with MLCAPE of 2000-3000 J/kg and mid 70s F dewpoints. Lift associated with the potential MCV is likely to initiate new convection, which will benefit from the enhanced shear. This could be in the form of a new MCS with damaging wind threat, with a supercell or two embedded given favorable low-level shear along the boundary.
TIMING
Friday looks like it will bring a few rounds of storms. We are expecting a few storms in central Indiana by late morning, then moving more into our area through the early afternoon.
Each round dictates what the following round will look like, so if you're concerned about the storm potential, make plans to check in with Marc tonight on WDRB News at 10 and Jude for WDRB in the Morning starting at 5.
The storms in each round bring similar threat to what we have seen the last two days: strong wind gusts (the main concern), heavy rain leading to flash flooding, thunder/lightning, and hail. We do have the chance of an isolated tornado Friday, too, but it's a very low chance.
Through the evening storms should start diving more to the south, moving out of our area by early Saturday morning.