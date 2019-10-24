The Drought Monitor, which is issued every Thursday morning, shows improving drought conditions around Kentuckiana. However, areas of severe drought (orange), moderate drought (brown) and abnormally dry conditions (yellow) remain over most of the area. In some of our SE communities, drought has been removed.
A couple recent rain events have undoubtedly helped the situation, but there is still room for more improvement. As of yesterday, we have a very small surplus for October, so it is very close to average. There is still a decent surplus for the year, because of how wet this year started.
There is a potential for heavy rain this weekend. There is a strong low pressure currently in the southern plains. This low will head NE and spread rain north late on Friday. It looks like there be waves of rain on Saturday with some periods of heavy rain.
This has been a complicated forecast and there continues to be deviations between computer models. Notice below that the Euro and GFS are pretty similar with 1-3'' of rain possible across Kentuckiana. However, the NAM tells a different story with more dry time on Saturday and a better potential for severe weather. The highest totals look to be favoring just west of the WDRB viewing area. Even though it is only two days out, we will be ironing out the details and updating the forecast. Be sure to check back for any changes! Marc and Rick will have more information regarding this system on WDRB News this evening.