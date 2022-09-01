It's back. We dug ourselves out of drought and now it's showing up again for some of us. Abnormally dry conditions are evident from Jasper, Paoli, Salem, Bedford and North Vernon...
We don't want drought late summer for a number of reasons, one being it can really mute fall colors. Labor Day weekend offers up daily storm chances. Just to be clear, it won't be a constant rain. A few morning showers may expand in coverage and intensity leading to scattered afternoon storms. That's bad news for pool plans, but good news for drought. We could see .5" to 1.5" of rain with the higher totals in Kentucky. Based on the drought monitor, Indiana could use the rain more so hopefully the next system delivers. Timing out the storms in detail tonight on WDRB News!
