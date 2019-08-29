We finally received some healthy rain amount this week! Below are some numbers up until yesterday (August 28th). We are about 3/10 of an inch below normal for the month, but that is a big improvement from just a few days ago! All of 2019 still has a surplus of over 7''. As a reminder, here are the rainfall totals for every month this year.
January: 3.22" (0.02" below normal)
February: 8.38" (5.20" above normal)
March: 3.74" (0.43" below normal)
April: 6.62" (2.61" above normal)
May: 4.61" (0.66" below normal)
June: 7.82" (4.03" above normal)
July: 1.31" (2.92" below normal)
August (through the 28th): 2.68" (.38'' below normal)
The weekly update to the United States Drought Monitor is issued every Thursday morning. Part of our area briefly dipped into Moderate drought last week. See below.
That has been removed with the update issued earlier today. However, there is still a large area considered abnormally dry conditions. That is a level one drought.
"The area of moderate drought in central Kentucky that was introduced last week disappeared this week, and the area of D0 (abnormally dry) also shrank significantly. With respect to agriculture, the rain, combined with cooler temperatures, will help eliminate agricultural impacts and should help double crop soybeans."
There are some slight rain chances this week, but they look to be isolated to widely scattered. Below is raw model data for rainfall in the next week, from both the GFS and Euro. Most of the area will see minimal rain over the next 7 days. This means we will likely not add much to our monthly rainfall total before September starts and end August below normal for rainfall.