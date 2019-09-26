The United States Drought Monitor was updated earlier this morning. It shows the drought is expanding and worsening across Kentuckiana. The entire area is now experiencing drought conditions and parts of the area have been elevated to a severe drought.
According to the drought monitor summary, temperatures in the 90s coupled with moisture deficiency led to the expansion of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions as well as the introduction of severe drought.
There are also reports that indicate Kentucky is experiencing the same type of “flash drought” being observed across much of the south." A flash drought is relatively short but severe periods of warm air temperature, rapid decreasing soil moisture and it is agricultural drought.
While we picked up a little rain this week, it clearly was not enough to combat the worsening drought. The Muhammad Ali International Airport still has only picked up 0.04'' for the entire month of September. This means we are 2.46'' below average for the month. This could end up being the driest month ever in Louisville. The current record holder is October 1908 with 0.07''. Remember, we were also below normal for July and August.
Additionally, there are minimal rain chances in the next week and totals do not look like they will be enough to improve the drought. Below is raw model data for rainfall over the next 7 days, from both the GFS and Euro. The GFS is once again rather optimistic. However, if you have been following these blog updates on the drought for the last few weeks, this has been the case every week and it doesn't pan out.
Let's look farther into the future. Below is the Climate Prediction Center's seasonal drought outlook. It shows drought persisting, for at least part of the area, through the end of the year.
I think this is certainly a possibility because drought can be a vicious cycle. Drought conditions lead to warmer than normal temperatures which promotes ridging (high pressure aloft) which in return limits rain potential. This cycle is typically broken by the remnants of a tropical system that makes its way toward Kentuckiana. That really has not happened yet this year. Below are two images from the Euro, for both temperature and precipitation. They look ahead nearly 50 days to the first week of November. They show a continuation of drier than normal conditions as well as above average temperatures.