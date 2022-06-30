Every Thursday morning, the National Drought Mitigation Center releases the updated Drought Monitor. This week nearly all of our area is highlighted on the Drought Monitor with many of our southern communities elevated to a Moderate Drought. The rain we saw last weekend helped prevent drought conditions from getting worse around Louisville, but many of the spots that missed that rain were bumped up a category here. This factors in more than just the moisture in the top soil because if the subsoil is dry (and hard) too, the ground absorbs water differently than if the subsoil has more moisture.
When you zoom out to look at the whole region, this takes on another level of concern. When the drought conditions are isolated to smaller areas that are not connected to each other, it has less influence on the weather. When it is this spread out, prolonged dry conditions affecting such a large area will start to influence the weather. Drought conditions like this allow our temperatures to climb a little higher than they otherwise would, so this is setting us up for a warm start to July.
When you look at the 7-Day forecast, you will see rain chances every day. That should keep the drought from worsening if you get a downpour on a few of those days. Keep in mind, though, these rain chances do not mean all day rain in every corner of our area. You may only see rain on one or two of these days. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, keep in mind how dry ground may impact your fireworks plan. Especially if the wind picks up, this drought may lead to elevated fire danger in some areas. We will let you know if those conditions develop.