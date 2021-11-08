The past few days have been magnificent in terms of temperature and sunshine. High pressure has been dominating our area over the past few days and will continue to do such for a couple more. This has helped clear out any cloud cover, and definitely not allowed for any rainfall in the area.
However, although the High pressure will hold on for another day or so, our first decent rain chance of the entire month is on the way come Veteran's Day on Thursday.
Veterans Day Rain
Throughout the entire month of November Louisville has not seen any measurable rainfall at all. We had a "trace" back on November 2nd, but not technically anything that is 0.01" or greater. That has left us over 3/4" behind schedule climatologically. However, we should make some of that up come Thursday.
A low pressure will slide off to our North and bring in a cold front through our area along with it. This will aid in moving the warm air that is currently in place over our area toward the East and away from us.
The front brings widespread showers through the afternoon on Thursday, more than likely causing a washout for any outdoor activities.
Most model data suggests that the front will exit overnight and we will dry out for almost all of Friday, with a couple lingering showers behind the front possible for Friday morning.
Breezy Afternoon
Now that temperatures won't be very high this time of year, this helps our severe threat with this kind of setup as storm energy is very low and not supportive of severe weather. That being said, this system does have a decent amount of wind energy in the upper levels associated with the front.
Upper-Level Winds
We can consider anything in the upper-levels stronger than 40mph to be enough to help sustain thunderstorms. However, without the storm energy available, it's likely the main concern with this front will be gust winds at the surface.
All in all, expect a breezy afternoon with wind gusts >30mph possible at times along with the rainfall.
How much rain though? Model data isn't suggesting a whole lot, but the general consensus is around 0.5" of rain across the board.
Cold Temps Behind The Front
The cold front moving through will live up to its name as colder air rushes in to our area from the Northwest behind the front heading into next weekend and the next work week. This is also backed up by the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day temperature outlook, which has us very likely to see below-average temperatures going ahead.