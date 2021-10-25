The cold front that is pushing through today brought us a good amount of rain for some this morning and into the late morning as well. Here's a map of some local and area-wide rain totals from today.
Now we're going to remain dry the rest of the day today, but not the entire work week. In fact, we've got some solid rain chances heading toward the end of this week.
Thursday & Friday Rain
A low pressure currently way out in the Western United States will be moving across the country and into our area as we head into Thursday and Friday. As of now, this low pressure has a lot of moisture associated with it and looks to be moving right over our area to end off the work week.
Because of this we are likely to see widespread rainfall throughout the day on Thursday as the low pressure gets closer to our area, and a good portion of the day on Friday as well, as the low slowly, but surely slides off to the East.
This set-up isn't looking like it is going to pose any severe weather for our area, because much like the system that moved through today, we won't have much storm energy available for these storms to really pop-off. What this system will have however, is sufficient wind energy once again, meaning we could see a few strong wind gusts and a couple breezy afternoons before we get into the weekend.
As of now, the general consensus between models is showing an additional 1-1.5" of rainfall across the area by Saturday morning.
If you have plans on Halloween, don't fret, because the early outlook is looking dry!
